Isabel Marant Talapiz Short in Navy Self: 100% silkDrawstring: 100% poly. Made in India. Dry clean only. Drawstring elastic waist. Button fly. Side curved pockets. Back pockets with button closuresContrast stitching trim. Mid-weight linen fabricFrayed hem. ISAB-WF25. 21PSH0326-21P033I. About the designer: Parisian label, Isabel Marant defines the pioneer spirit merged with the ultimate trendsetters go-to for her mix of effortlessly chic clothing and accessories line. During the brand’s early days, an iconic trademark silhouette was born: the contemporary Parisian girl. Combining minimalist masculinity with feminine bohemian chic influences, she has garnered legions of fans with her pragmatic approach to fashion.