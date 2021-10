Nisolo is a proud Certified B Corporation brand dedicated to meeting high standards for sustainability and social responsibility. Take inspiration from decades past when you style the Nisolo Talia Braided Belt. Handcrafted in an ethical factory Nisolo owns and operates in Peru, the Talia Belt is made with 100% vegetable tanned leather. Soft and handwoven leather for your most comfortable fit. Solid brass buckle. 100% leather. Imported.