PQ Talie Bikini Top in Army. - size S (also in L, M) PQ Talie Bikini Top in Army. - size S (also in L, M) Self: 85% polyamide 15% elastaneLining: 84% polyamide 16% elastane. Hand wash cold. Unpadded. Convertible styling. Tie closure. Item not sold as a set. Made in Colombia. PILY-WX550. MSS-034H. PQ Swim is a cabana chic swim and resort wear line inspired by women who want to feel confident in what they wear. PQ encompasses everything a woman needs for a stylish getaway from sun up to sun down, offering supportive fits and flattering cuts. The alluring designs are inspired by life's travels... always within reach of an exotic beach and the sun's glowing heat. Just like you, PQ cares to help preserve the future of our planet. As a company, they are focused on using an environmentally-friendly process and believe the water is our home - and that we need to be part of the solution for our oceans.