Pump it up. The modernized Mary Jane platform always makes an entrance. Leather or suede upper with an almond toe. Adjustable buckle closure. Contour+ technology: an innovative cushioning system anatomically sculpted to meet every contour of your foot for a premium fit and all-day comfort experience. Non-slip outsole. 3.5" heel. Thoughtfully designed. Consciously packaged: 100% of our shoe boxes are made of 80% recycled paper and soy-based ink.