Glad Tall Kitchen Drawstring Grey Trash Bags - ForceFlex Plus With Clorox, Lemon Fresh Bleach Scent (13 gal, 120 ct.)

The strength of Glad plus the trusted power of Clorox have joined forces. Glad ForceFlex Plus with Clorox Tall Kitchen Trash Bags eliminate food and bacterial odors to keep your home feeling clean and healthy. These 13-gallon kitchen trash bags are dual layered with a unique hexagon pattern to provide complete protection against your toughest kitchen disasters. The outer layer is equipped with LeakGuard and double-sided seams for added leak protection, while the inner RipGuard layer stretches to prevent rips and tears with the trusted stretchable strength of Glad's ForceFlex Plus technology. These versatile garbage bags feature the clean smell of Lemon Fresh Bleach Scent and are ideal for use in the kitchen or for spring cleaning. The drawstring grips to the trash can, keeping the bag in place until you're ready to take it out. Just a quick cinch of the durable drawstring makes trash removal simple.