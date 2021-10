This tote is meant to look like an ordinary shopping bag until you get close and notice the Italian-calfskin leather construction and foiled logo. Designers/twin sisters Giulia and Camilla Venturini intentionally made the bag understated and elegant, with hidden-magnetic side snaps that unfasten for a little extra room. Magnetic closure Top carry handles; removable, adjustable shoulder strap Structured silhouette with flat base and protective metal feet Leather Made in Italy Designer Handbags