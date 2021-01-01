superdown Tallie Off Shoulder Dress in Ivory. - size L (also in XS) superdown Tallie Off Shoulder Dress in Ivory. - size L (also in XS) 75% rayon 15% nylon 10% spandex. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Off shoulder styling. Rib knit fabric. Neckline to hem measures approx 30.5 in length. Imported. SPDW-WD1574. SDD2566 S20. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.