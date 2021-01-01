Cinq a Sept Tallulah Mini Dress in Metallic Gold. - size 4 (also in 6, 8) Cinq a Sept Tallulah Mini Dress in Metallic Gold. - size 4 (also in 6, 8) Self: 100% silkLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined with visible slip at hem. Hidden side zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder tiesRuched drawstring side. Ruched charmeuse fabric with metallic finish. CINR-WD211. ZD11711468Z. Cinq Sept is the time between late afternoon and early evening when the streets are awash in the warm glow of the vanishing sun and anything is possible. This beautiful meaning is highlighted throughout the lines collection - they strive to find that balance between day and night and sophistication and ease.