retrofete Tally Pant in Grey 93% cotton 5% elastomultiester 2% elastan. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Zip fly with button fastening. Front and back waist darts. Faded throughout. RTFF-WJ3. HL21- 3246. About the designer: Inspired by the decadence of the disco-era, retrofete channels the after hours of 1960s and ‘70s glam to dress the ultimate party girl. Co-founders and designers Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin brilliantly masters the art of sophisticated glamour using signature shimmery lit sequin fabrics and antique lace in seductively draped silhouettes for a coveted collection of elevated party-ready attire.