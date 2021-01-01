Lovers and Friends Talore Top in Pink. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XXS) Lovers and Friends Talore Top in Pink. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XXS) Self: 95% poly 5% spandexLining: 82% nylon 18% spandex. Hand wash cold. Back S-hook closure. Unpadded underwire cups. Textured fabric. Item not sold as a set. Imported. LOVF-WX769. LFX704 S21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers and Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.