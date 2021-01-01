NYX Professional Makeup Tame & Frame Brow Pomade, Espresso

Give extra life to your brows with NYX Professional Makeup Tame & Frame Tinted Brow Pomade. This easy-to-use eyebrow pomade glides onto skin and hair and has a smudge-proof, waterproof formula that comes in five natural shades. The smooth waxy eyebrow pomade is strong enough to coax brows into prime shape that stand up to humidity in style! Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.