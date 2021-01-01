Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Galvanized white silver-plated dial with blued steel stick-style hands and alternating Arabic numeral and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Two sub-dials displaying: small second and power reserve indicator. Nomos calibre DUW 4401 hand wind movement, containing 23 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 35 mm. Case thickness: 6.6 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, small second, power reserve indicator. Additional Info: leather strap is made of shell cordovan. Tangente Datum Granreserve Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Made in Germany. Nomos Tangente Datum Gangreserve Mens Watch 131.