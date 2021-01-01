Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with 18kt pink gold links. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with blue hands and diamond hour markers. A Roman numeral appears at the 12 o'clock position. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Cartier calibre 157 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Rectangle case shape. Case dimensions: 30.5 mm x 25.05 mm. Case thickness: 6.7 mm. Band length: 8 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Cartier Tank Francaise Silver Dial Steel and 18kt Pink Gold Ladies Watch WE110005.