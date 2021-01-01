Stainless steel case with a black (alligator) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver guilloche dial with blued-steel sword-shaped hands and black Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Small seconds sub-dial. Cartier calibre 1904-PS MC automatic movement, containing 27 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Octagon-shaped crown set with a synthetic blue spinel. Skeleton case back. Rectangle case shape. Case dimensions: 44 mm x 34.3 mm. Case thickness: 9.5 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, small second. Tank Mc Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Cartier Tank MC Automatic Silver Dial Black Leather Mens Watch W5330003.