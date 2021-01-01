Bidwell-Sacramento River State Park California CA Tank Top

This is a Bidwell-Sacramento River State Park CA soaring bird design. Whether you love camping, hiking, fishing, boating, or kayaking in the outdoors, you'll love this top for a gift or souvenir from California. Ready for a cool retro Bidwell-Sacramento River State Park California design? This design is perfect for anyone loves CA and the mountains, is into hiking, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, camping, and the outdoors of California parks. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem