A great tee for pride parades, pride month, pride day, pride celebrations and any other events to show your support or to show you are proudly gay, bisexual, lesbian, transgender, pansexual, asexual. Perfect design to show support for the LGBTQ+ community! This tee says "WE ARE ALL HUMAN'' and is for men, women, kids, moms, dads, friends, husband, wife and anyone else! Great idea for pride month 2021 and any other celebration. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem