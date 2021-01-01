Mountainsmith Tanuck 40L Camera Backpack, Black

For the toughest protection of your valuables possible, choose the Mountainsmith Tanuck 40L Camera Backpack. This pack is perfect for outdoor photography, travel, and more. It has designated storage for your camera, laptop, and accessories. The load-lifting shoulder straps and removable padded waistbelt keep you comfortable when transporting your equipment, while the removable rain cover and water-resistant fabric protects against inclement weather. DESIGN Haul-style camera backpack EVA framesheet construction with Airmesh backpanel Suitable for chest mount camera carry with removable top lid (2) side pockets hold tripod, water bottle, etc. Backpanel laptop compartment fits most 17” laptops Front panel with interior organization is expandable with cord closure Internal hydration bladder sleeve and exit port MOLLE side panel webbing for attaching accessories Load-lifting dual density shoulder straps and side compression straps with D-ring attachment for comfort Removable padded waistbelt compatible with Mountainsmith lumbar pack Water-resistant 5000mm PU fabric panels and weather-resistant base panel Includes cord closure storm collar Includes removable rain cover and (3) removable compression straps SPECS Dimensions: 23.5” x 15” x 13” Weight: 5 lb. 5 oz. Volume: 38.5 L, 59.5 L (extended) Capacity: up to 50 lbs. Materials: 610d CORDURA® HP, 630d Nylon Carbonate with water-resistant coating, EVA/High Density PE Foam, 210d Nylon Liner, YKK Zippers Additional Details Compatible with Mountainsmith Kit Cubes (sold separately) Style: 17-81400-01, 17-81400-14