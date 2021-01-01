Burberry - Tape-trimmed Metallic Leather Pumps - Gold

In his new role as Burberry's Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci is finding inspiration from all things British and we're sure some references will take you by surprise. Worn with white socks on the runway, these pumps from his debut 'Kingdom' show have been made in Italy from gold leather with silver at the toes. They're wrapped with brown packing tape in a nod to London's thriving punk subculture in the '70s. Shown here with: [Burberry Trench coat id1096110], [Saint Laurent Skirt id1111877], [Burberry Shirt id1132437], [Loewe Shoulder bag id1100089], [Falke Socks id1120590].