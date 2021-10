Essential khaki pants are garment dyed for a relaxed look and offer the fluidity of Tencel(R) lyocell blended with linen for body and a touch of texture. 26 1/2" inseam; 14" leg opening; 11 1/2" front rise; 16" back rise (size Medium) Elastic waist 75% Tencel lyocell, 25% linen Tencel lyocell is a sustainably produced fiber made with closed-loop processing Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing