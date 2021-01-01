EILEEN FISHER Tapered Ankle Pants, Size Small in Black at Nordstrom Rack

Soft pants own their staple status with a tapered fit and comfort-driven elastic waist that will make you happy to wear them again and again. Oversized by design; if ordering Eileen Fisher for the first time, order one size down. XXS=0, XS=2-4, S=6-8, M=10-12, L=14-16, XL=18 (14W-16W).High rise- 26" inseam; 15" leg opening; 11 1/2" front rise; 17 1/2" back rise (size Medium)- Elastic waist- Side-seam pockets- 66% viscose, 27% nylon, 7% spandex- Machine wash, tumble dry- Made in the USA- Individualist Machine Wash Cold Tumble Dry Low Machine wash cold, separately, gentle cycle, no bleach. Tumble dry low. Remove slightly damp and let air dry. Cool iron, if necessary. Viscose 66% Viscose/27% Nylon/7% Spandex