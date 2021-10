Beautiful embroidery dials up the romance of a figure-skimming sheath with an elegant off-the-shoulder neck and scalloped lace trim at the sleeves and hem. 35 1/2" length (size Large) Back zip closure Sweetheart off-the-shoulder neck Cap sleeves Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 100% nylon Dry clean or hand wash, line dry Imported Special Occasion