EyeLine Golf 3' Target Circle

Whether you are practicing pitching, chipping or driving, these EyeLine Golf® 3’ Target Circles are an excellent way to focus on your target. Recommended by golf coaches all over, these circles provide a clear target to aim at. The circles are incredibly thin and foldable so they are easy to carry and they don’t interfere with ball roll. Design Thin and foldable design for ease of use, application and transportation Ability to configure circles into various ways to create new training techniques and games Incredibly durable material to withstand wear and tear of practice Designed for left and right-handed swings