Features of the Gregory Targhee 45L Pack Hydration sleeve with insulated shoulder harness hose cover A-frame and stowable diagonal ski carry straps Dedicated avalanche safety pocket Stowable diagonal ski carry straps Top-loading design with full-length back panel access to main compartment Oversized top accessory and goggle pocket Internal security pocket Stowable vertical SnowBoard / Snowshoe carry straps Gear loop, ice clipper slots, and zippered accessory pocket on hipbelt Dual stowable aluminum toggle ice axe retainers Dual-layer HD nylon bottom panel