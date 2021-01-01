Tarot Cat Cards The Moon Metaphysical spiritual Halloween Tote Bag

Do you just love all things metaphysical, halloween or just a cat lover? You don't need a crystal ball or to be Clairvoyant to see this is a must have for all. Tarot Cat Cards The Moon Metaphysical spiritual Halloween 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.