adidas by Wales Bonner Tartan Track Top in Blue The latest adidas Originals collection by British designer Wales Bonner explores Jamaican culture and identity, showcasing designs with an ode to Jamaican handcraft techniques seen across London in the '70s.. 100% poly. Made in China. Machine wash. Front zipper closureEmbroidered trefoil logo detail at chest. Crocheted 3-Stripes trim. Side zipper pocketsTortoiseshell buttons on cuffs. Mid-weight twill fabric. ASBF-MO3. GU0750. About the designer: