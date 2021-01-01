Tarte Tarteguard 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 (0.28 oz.)

Natural sun protection is made simple with Tarte Cosmetics's Tarteguard 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 30. This translucent powdered sunscreen uses a retracting brush to effectively apply over makeup—with no chalky white residue. Since it's non-greasy, it can also be applied to the many places that often get overlooked in everyday sun protection such as the hairline, scalp, shoulders chest, and even the back of your hands. Has a soft vanilla scent.Key Ingredients:Titanium Dioxide: protects skin against harmful UVA/ UVB raysZinc Oxide: protects skin against harmful UVA/ UVB raysRed Algae: a natural moisturizer and emollient that revitalizes and renews for smoother, younger-looking skinVanilla: provides natural fragrance and is rich in antioxidantsKey Benefits:Defends skin from UVA/UVB raysNon-greasyDoesn't mess up makeupCan be used on hairline and scalpTip: Reapply at least every 2 hours.