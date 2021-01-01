tarte Tarteist Pro Glow Liquid Highlighter, One Size , Nude Highlight

What it is:An oil-free, light-reflecting liquid highlighter with limited-edition packaging that's inspired by fantasy dreams.What it does: Get a goddess glow with this creamy highlighter that builds from sheer to intense. It's infused with ultra-concentrated pigments and pearls that are suspended in the hybrid, gel-cream formula that you can blend with your liquid foundation or wear alone for natural-looking, lit radiance. Infused with rose water, it slips softly onto skin and locks in hydration in with its tapered, squeezable packaging to put the highlight exactly where you want it. This dreamy shade flatters all skin tones, and it can be paired with the Amazonian clay 12-hour powder highlighter for an otherworldly, strobe effect.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is dermatologist tested.Suggested Usage:-Use your fingertips or a blending sponge to spotlight the high points of the face like the cheek and brow bones. -Use a small amount to highlight the inner corner and Cupid's bow (a little goes a long way).-The hybrid formula can also be mixed with your foundation or tinted moisturizer for naturally illuminating coverage. -For the most intense strobing effect, layer underneath the coordinating Amazonian clay 12-hour powder highlighter in Stunner. Size:0.56 oz/ 15.9 gIngredients: -Squalane: A natural skin emollient that delivers and retains moisture.-Rosa Damascena Flower Water: Soft-scented water that's sourced from fresh rose blossoms with calming skin benefits.-Mineral Pigments; Soothe and soften skin. Water, Squalane, Glycerin, Alumina, Diisostearyl Malate, Trihydroxystearin, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate (Argilla), Glyceryl Polyacrylate, Fragrance, Polysorbate 60, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tin Oxide, Silica, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Linalool, Citral, Farnesol, Eugenol, Mica, Carmine (CI 75470), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491), Aluminum Powder (CI 77000).