Tarteist PRO Glow to Go Palette from Tarte Cosmetics contains the essentials to create a beautiful makeup look. This portable collection of 2 highlighting powders and a matte contouring powder is flattering on all skin tones. Its Amazonian clay formula provides long-wearing coverage, revealing a naturally sculpted and radiant look.Tarte Cosmetics Tarteist PRO Glow to Go Palette includes:Gleam: pearl highlight (0.08 oz.)Burst: shimmering sand highlight (0.08 oz.)Chisel: matte contour (0.08 oz.)