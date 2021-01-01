Tasc Women's Move Free SS Tee - Medium - White / Light Heather Grey

The Tasc Women?s Move Free SS Tee is a lightweight layer designed with naturally antimicrobial and water wicking viscose fibers sourced from bamboo to keep you dry and smelling like roses on every adventure. Featuring ventilated mesh on the entire back and side panels, this pullover tee is meant to add an extra layer of warmth to your running setup and be packable enough to maximize the trail snack storage in your pack. You?re welcome. Features of the Tasc Women's Move Free Short Sleeve Tee Full back mesh ventilation Illusion seaming Raglan sleeves Reflective detail and logo Cord loop at inner back neck Shirttail hem Fabric Details 52% Organic Cotton, 43% Viscose Sourced From Bamboo, 5% Lycra