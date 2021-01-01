Gauchere Tasha Oversized Jacket

Chic minimalist style tailored with a bold oversized fit. Complete with a crisp point collar and long sleeves. and crafted with a luxe cashmere wool blend. Long sleeves Front buttons Front single seam pocket Double face cashmere/wool Dry clean Made in Portugal of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Oversized About 38" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Gauchere > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Gauchere. Color: Anthracite. Size: 8.