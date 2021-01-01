Lovers and Friends Tasha Shorts in Cream. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS, XXS) Lovers and Friends Tasha Shorts in Cream. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS, XXS) 100% cotton. Elastic waistband. Side seam pocket. Side hem slit. French terry fabric. Shorts measure approx 12 in length. Made in Portugal. LOVF-WF251. LFF144 S20. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers and Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.