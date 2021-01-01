Taste of Home Comfort Food Diet Cookbook: Lose Weight with 433 Foods You Crave! Taste of Home Author

Taste of Home Comfort Food Diet Cookbook presents a common-sense approach to healthy living and dieting by focusing on what people can eat, not what they have to give up. With the help of provided calorie counts, readers can plan their day and feel confident knowing they're within the desired calorie range for weight loss. All recipes come from real home cooks and combine realistic portions with exceptional taste-and all have been approved by the nutritionist on the Taste of Home staff. In addition to hundreds of satisfying recipes, this book contains: -A four-week meal plan that covers breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts, snacks, and beverages -Nutrition facts and calories, including diabetic exchanges -Notes on exercise and portion control -A code to access a special gated website, which contains additional meal plans, healthy tips, and online community support -Testimonials and photos from actual dieters -A free year subscription to Taste of Home Healthy Cooking magazine -Tips on dining out Readers will also find a number of free foods with low calories for guilt-free snacking and a clip-and-keep calorie guide they can remove from the book to carry on the go for use in restaurants. Put the Taste of Home Comfort Food Diet Cookbook's meals on your menu, and you'll be putting the pleasure back in healthy eating.