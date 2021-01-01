Song of Style Tate Blazer in Sage. - size XL (also in M, S) Song of Style Tate Blazer in Sage. - size XL (also in M, S) Self: 73% poly 22% viscose 5% elastaneLining: 50% poly 50% viscose. Made in Ukraine. Dry clean only. Front button closure. Side flap pockets. Padded shoulders. Lightweight suiting fabric. Item not sold as a set. SOSR-WO48. SOSOW75 S21. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.