Tularosa Tate Mini Dress in Lavender. - size XS (also in L) Tularosa Tate Mini Dress in Lavender. - size XS (also in L) Self: 73% cotton 27% silkLining: 100% cotton. Made in India. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper and lace-up tie closure. Pleated bodice with partial loop button closure. Lightweight fabric with ruffle detail throughout. TULA-WD1210. TRD1898 U21. Tularosa, the new LA-based label, is a refined vintage-inspired collection of romantic dresses, textural jackets, and embroidered tops designed for the wild at heart.