Tom Ford Tate 55MM Square Sunglasses

Chunky frames lend an exaggerated geometric silhouette to these sunglasses. 100% UV protection Gradient lenses Case and cleaning cloth included Plastic Made in Italy SIZE 55mm lens width 19mm bridge width 140mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND After 10 years of serving as the Creative Director for several international luxury fashion houses, Tom Ford launched his own line of optical frames, sunglasses and beauty in 2005. The following year he debuted menswear, and in 2010, women's ready-to-wear. His sleek, tailored aesthetic has since catapulted him to mega-brand status. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Tom Ford > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tom Ford. Color: Black.