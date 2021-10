Crafted for an all day style and comfort, the UGG Australia Tatiana Hoodie features a v-cut hooded collar with adjustable drawstrings, long sleeves with fitted ribbed cuffs and UGG logo design on side near cuffs, lower front kangaroo pockets, and a fitted ribbed straight hemline. 40% recycled cotton, 48% modal, 4% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.