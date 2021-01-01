Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Pomade 382 Black Brown - 0.106oz

Achieve the look of full, sculpted, and natural looking eyebrows in three easy steps: outline, fill in with buildable coverage, and blend. It's designed to perfectly match the color of your brows and is formulated for long-lasting, waterproof wear. Maybelline's matte pomade glides on for an evenly filled in effect. The dual-ended applicator gives you the ultimate control with its angled sculpting brush and spoolie for natural shading and blending. This long-lasting formula does not smudge and does not transfer for fool-proof wear that lasts for 24 hours. Apply Maybelline's eyebrow pomade like a makeup pro. Step 1. Use the angled sculpting brush for outlining your ideal brow shape, seamlessly fill in your brows, and build coverage for added definition. Step 2. Use the spoolie to blend the formula for a natural finish. Warning: Eye cosmetics in a scratched, infected or irritated eye and scratches from cosmetic eye applicators can lead to eye damage and in extreme cases, even blindness. If your eye is scratched, stop using all eye cosmetics and go to an ophthalmologist immediately. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Color: Black Brown.