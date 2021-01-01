Briston has created a watch dedicated to Women: the Lady Clubmaster. Fine and elegant with a 24 mm tortoise shell acetate case and rose gold, this feminine watch will enhance your outfits and mood. Its originality, a double tour interchangeable NATO strap that gives it a unique touch and a real personality. A true jewel watch, its crown is adorned with a black onyx cabochon that perfectly matches its silver white dial. The Clubmaster Lady will accompany you both at a business lunch and a romantic getaway. Domed mineral crystal glass and water resistant to 50m, it really is your go anywhere companion. High quality Japanese movemenT. The watch can be accessorised to your hearts content with its interchangeable NATO strap program allowing you to adapt it to the colour of your outfits and your desires each and every day, as well as a selection of leather and bracelet options See our strap section to accessorise your world! 2 Year International Warranty Style No:19924.PRA.T.2.NT As with any watch take care.I am only small! My case can be washed with mild soapy water, but please make sure that my crown is fully pushed in and that the pushers are not used under water. My NATO strap can be gently washed with your colour coordinated clothes. Taupe Leather Briston Clubmaster Lady Tortoise Shell, White Dial & Rose Gold, Double Tour Nato Strap Briston Watches