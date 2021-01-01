Taxco Silver Button Earrings

These marvelous button earrings from Roy Nilson are inspired by the revolutionary romance of Adela Velarde Perez and Sergeant Antonio Gil del Rio Armenta. At the age of 15 Adela became a nurse during the Mexican Revolution. After spurning the advances of many a soldier Adela met and fell in love with Antonio Gil who ultimately fell in battle. Because of Adela's bravery and ongoing commitment to the cause young front-line nurses previously called soldaderas came to be known as Adelitas. The earrings are crafted of Taxco sterling silver with contrasting polished and oxidized finishes.