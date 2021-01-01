Taxi Driver Gift New York City Tote Bag

The Taxi Present is for taxi drivers or taxi services who love to travel by taxi in New York City. You are a taxi driver or you like to drive a taxi? Then you will love this! The Taxi Driver Apparel or Design is a funny art gift ideas for men, women or kids and Lover for birthday or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.