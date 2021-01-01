Taya Beauty Taya Amazon White Clay & Acacia Collagen Plump FX

Taya Amazon White Clay & Acacia Collagen Plump FX What It Is Amazon White Clay & Acacia Collagen Plump FX is an innovative, fast-drying crème and “hairspray in a jar” formula that works with your hair and your style, while creating the appearance of volume, lift, dimension, texture and style support. What You Get 4 fl. oz. Amazon White Clay & Acacia Collagen Plump FX crème What It Does Formulated with Amazon White Clay and Acacia Collagen, this unique recipe helps maximize the look of your hair’s body as it hydrates. Encourages thicker, more abundant, luscious, plumper looking hair, and helps with rich moisture, shine and a long lasting flexible hold that helps create natural, movable, bouncy, healthy looking styles. Perfect for fine, thin, lifeless, flat, hair that is dry, and in need of moisture. How to Use Place a small amount of product in your palm and rub between your hands and fingers. Massage well into towel-dry hair and roots before blow drying for amazing body and fullness. For additional texture and volume, re-apply after blow drying on dry hair, working the product through your hair, scrunching and styling hair with your fingers. Perfect to use the morning after as an instant re-styler.