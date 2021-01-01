VALENTINA SHAH Taylor Knit Top in Cream. - size M/L (also in XS/S) VALENTINA SHAH Taylor Knit Top in Cream. - size M/L (also in XS/S) 85% viscose 15% nylon. Made in Italy. Hand wash. Ribbed knit fabric. VSHA-WS4. KNI12101. VALENTINA SHAH's mission is to bring back the old-world Italian luxury and craftsmanship and translate it into modern wardrobe. Valentina Shah grew up in Rome and began jet-setting at a very young age. A noble upbringing exposed Shah to many iconic socialites and international stars early on, sparking an interest in fashion and developing her innate sense of style. VALENTINA SHAH focuses on detail in the most modern form while maintaining a classic appeal. The collection embodies feminine sophistication, confidence, and fearlessness while staying true to the needs of the modern woman. Produced with pollution-free energy and all skins and furs are 100% vegan & cruelty-free.