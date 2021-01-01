Be chic on the go with the Kate Spade New York Taylor Small Swing Pack featuring signature spade hardware. Made of durable nylon with top zip closure. Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap with front slip pocket. Lined interior with slip pocket and three card slots. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 1 in Middle Width: 3 4 in Top Width: 3 4 in Height: 8 1 2 in Strap Length: 45 1 2 in Strap Drop: 22 in Weight: 7 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.