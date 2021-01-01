Bring the fall style out in the Lucky Brand Tayti featuring an almond toe silhouette bootie perfect for any occasion. Pull on construction with a side zipper closure. Beautiful, leather finish with a breathable, synthetic lining. Lightly cushioned insole for added comfort. Durable, synthetic outsole great for traction and support. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 15 oz Shaft: 6 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 10, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.