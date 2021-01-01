UGG Tazz Suede Platform Slippers

Updating the familiar silhouette with a platform sole, these suede slippers are lined with a signature Uggplush wool-blend for a slipper-like feel indoors or out. Suede upper Round toe Slip-on style Wool/lyocell lining EVA sole Imported SIZE Platform height, 1.5" ABOUT THE BRAND In 1978, designer Brian Smith came to California from Australia with sheepskin boots in hopes that the relaxed culture would be the perfect fit for his brandand he was right. UGG was a hit with surfers and skiers, and by the `90s, with the world. More than just soft, cozy boots, slippers and sandals, UGG has become a lifestyle brand with the addition of clothing, accessories and home d cor. Women's Shoes - Cold Weather > Ugg > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. UGG. Color: Chestnut. Size: 9.