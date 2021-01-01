The Mizuno Mizuno TC-02 low-profile trainer is all about feedback when you need it the most during you daily exercise sessions. Support Type: Neutral. Cushioning: Lightweight, flexible response. Differential: 4 mm. Two-layered mesh upper with Hotmelt panels are designed to provide added durability and an ideal fit. Traditional lace-up closure. Lightly cushioned tongue and collar. Soft and breathable fabric linings. Light foam cushioned footbed for added comfort. Internal Support Straps in the midfoot keeps the fit close during active workouts. Mizuno COB midsole features a textured surface that is linked with the outsole in order to increase sensitivity from the ground to the bottom of the foot for better feel and adjustments during training activities. Durable rubber outsole with diamond tread for better ground contact and stability during lifts and weight training. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.