TCP IP Network Engineer Networking Geeks T-Shirt

Makes a perfect purchase for all the TCP/IP network operators out there who love their job and what they get to do in their day to day life. Any computer geek would love to have this Design on their graduation day from a diploma or Networking course. If you are already a TCP IP network engineer or pursuing a degree in computer networking then this would make a great buy for you to wear in your classes of your respective course. Can be bought for engineer's day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem