Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Gift Set (50ml)

Containing two products from the Green Tea range, this Elizabeth Arden gift set is all you need for refreshed, cleansed and delicately scented skin. With a body lotion and 50ml scent spray to refresh and scent the skin, this unique collection is all you need! K.D. This set contains the following products: Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Scent Spray 50mlThe natural benefits of the antioxidants in green tea are uplifted by the effervescence of zesty fruits in this fresh scent spray from Elizabeth Arden. The key notes are Caraway, Rhubarb, Lemon, Orange Zest and Bergamot, allowing this Green Tea Spray to refresh you all day long. Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Refreshing Body Lotion 50mlElizabeth Arden Green Tea Refreshing Body Lotion is a silky cream packed with phytolipids and humectants for hydrating and restoring moisture. With a gentle fluid texture it will soften your skin leaving it instantly pampered and protected.