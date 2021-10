White Tea Tinted Veil - Pamper, protect and refresh, skin with Winky Lux's Tinted Veil calming tea-infused tinted moisturizer. Benefits This lightweight formula provides a sheer hint of color and protection from UV rays with broad spectrum SPF 30 Key Ingredients White tea and pomegranate extract help protect skin while Vitamins A &E nourish. - White Tea Tinted Veil