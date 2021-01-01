Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Hemp Multitasking Spray

Tea Tree Hemp Multitasking Spray - Paul Mitchell's do-it-all Tea Tree Hemp Multitasking Spray nourishes, detangles, and boosts shine while managing frizz and adding soft style memory. Benefits Acts like a leave-in conditioner to hydrate & detangle Functions as a styling spray to add soft style memory Nourishes strands, manages frizz & adds shine with hemp seed oil + protein-rich hemp extracts Ideal for all hair types Great for creating everything from a smooth blowout to beachy waves Vegan, paraben-free & gluten-free Key Ingredients A forest-fresh blend of bergamot, eucalyptus, evergreen & cedarwood provides a balancing, nature-immersive aromatherapy experience - Tea Tree Hemp Multitasking Spray